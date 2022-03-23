2022 March 23 10:47

Rosmorport presents its plans on development of Russian ports

Total capacity of Russia seaports will reach 1.59 trillion tonnes in 2035



FSUE Rosmorport says it has presented its plans on development of Russian ports at the 7th annual forum “Port infrastructure: construction, modernization, operation” being held in Moscow these days, 22-23 March 2022.



The report on the current state of Russian port was delivered by Andrey Boldorev, Head of the Department for Investments and Strategic Development, FSUE Rosmorport.



As of today, there 61 seaports in Russia. Their total capacity is 1.27 trillion tonnes.



In 2021, throughput of Russian seaports rose by 1.7%, year-on-year, to 835.2 million tonnes. The growth was primarily riven by dry bulk cargo.



With implementation of the activities foreseen by the major water transport projects and included into the list of the Ministry of Transport, total capacity of Russia seaports will reach 1.594 trillion tonnes in 2035.



In the Far East Basin, major development projects include coal terminals in Vladivostok and Vanino, LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya Bay within the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, port infrastructure of Korsakov for handling of general and containerized cargo as well as creation of a multifunctional cargo handling area in Poronaysk for coal, LNG and oil.



In order to develop infrastructure for freight/passenger ferry services, the following projects are foreseen: reconstruction of shore based facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk link, reconstruction of Magadan port infrastructure, construction and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities in Nikolskoye on the Bering island (Kamchatka Territory).



Key activities in the North-West Basin include construction and reconstruction of terminals for handling mineral fertilizers (in Ust-Luga, Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and Primorsk), coal, grain and general cargo (in Ust-Luga, Primorsk), LNG terminal in Vysotsk, reconstruction of dams on Kaliningrad seaway canal, construction of a terminal for cruise and freight/passenger ships in Pionersky (Kaliningrad Region).



In the Arctic Basin, major projects include the construction of a passenger ferry berth on the left shore of the Gulf of Anadyr in the town of Ugolniye Kopi, reconstruction of Berth No 7 in the port of Anadyr, reconstruction of Naryan-Mar port infrastructure, development of port facilities for handling of LNG, mineral fertilizers and coal in Murmansk and a methanol terminal in Naryan-Mar.



In the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian basins: construction and reconstruction of terminals for coal, mineral fertilizers and ore in Taman; general, grain and containerized cargo in Novorossiysk; crude oil, oil products and LNG in Taman and Temryuk; reconstruction of navigation safety facilities in Taganrog; construction of a grain terminal in Makhachkala and reconstruction Volga-Caspian Canal for the development of an international transport corridor “North-South”.



FSUE Rosmorport operates in 59 seaports of Russia. It is the customer of 19 projects on construction and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI). By 2030, FSUE Rosmorport will invest over RUB 24 billion of its own resources in development of port infrastructure. With those investments, the capacity of ports for exports of Russia products will increase by over 141 million tonnes by 2030.