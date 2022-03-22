Crowley awarded contract for Ice Class tanker serving U.S. Defense Department

  • Home
    Crowley has been awarded the Military Sealift Command charter contract to operate the Stena Polaris, an Ice Class tanker serving bulk fuel needs of the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the company's release.

    Crowley’s government ship management group has completed the conversion of the ship to meet government and military service standards, including registration as a U.S.-flag vessel. The tanker will transport necessary fuel for defense operations in the Arctic and Antarctica regions. When not operating in those regions, the vessel will transport fuel for defense services in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Crowley has partnered with the DNV classification society and the U.S. Coast Guard to verify that the vessel meets the applicable standards to support its missions safely and effectively. Enhancements include adding at-sea refueling capabilities for the military. The tanker, now U.S.-flagged with U.S. mariners, is set to enter service this week.

    The conversion was completed at Fincantieri Marine Repair near downtown Jacksonville, Fla., supporting investment, jobs and the economy of the home city of Crowley’s global headquarters.

    The contract, which carries a one-year term with multiple option years, has a potential cumulative value of more than $98 million.
     
    About Crowley

    Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels.

