2022 March 21 15:41

Rosmorport wins The Industry Leader 2021 contest in two categories

FSUE “Rosmorport” is traditionally among the winners of The Industry Leader contest of Rosmorrechflot based on the results of activities in 2021. The enterprise was declared best in two categories: “Organization providing navigation services (maritime/river)” and “Transport infrastructure subject in the field of transport security”, Rosmorport says in its press release.

One of the enterprise's priority tasks is to update its own fleet to improve the competitiveness of domestic seaports. In 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, FSUE “Rosmorport” added four vessels to its fleet, including Russia's first innovative automobile-railway ferry Marshal Rokossovsky with dual-fuel power plant, designed to operate at the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line, which is strategically important for the country. The second eco-friendly ferry for this line, General Chernyakhovsky, was launched. The vessel is currently in the final stages of construction.

Putting new “green” ferries into operation will make it possible to improve transport security of the Kaliningrad Region, redirect part of the cargo traffic going through the territories of neighboring countries to the territory of Russia, as well as to provide transportation of cargo required for domestic consumption.

The enterprise's fleet in 2021 was also enlarged by the Pomor azimuth tugboat with a reinforced hull of the ice class Arc5 to be used by the Arkhangelsk branch. The new tugboat is designed to provide mooring operations, convey pilots to and from vessels during the inter-navigation period, provide icebreaking support for vessels in the seaports of Arkhangelsk and Sabetta, carry out towing and salvage operations.

The construction of four icebreakers has begun as part of a Comprehensive plan for the modernization and expansion of the main infrastructure: two icebreakers of the 21900M2 project with a capacity of 18 MW (Icebreaker7) and two innovative dual-fuel vessels of the 23620 project with a capacity of 12-14 MW (Icebreaker7).

The ice navigation period of 2020-2021 was successfully completed: FSUE “Rosmorport” carried out about 8,000 icebreaker escorts for vessels and prepared icebreakers for providing pilotage assistance in the current season of ice navigation. The world's largest and most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin was one of the vessels that provided uninterrupted navigation and accessibility of the country's seaports as part of the icebreaking fleet.

During the autumn and winter navigation period of 2021-2022, FSUE “Rosmorport” icebreakers Admiral Makarov and Captain Dranitsyn strengthened the ice-breaker force in the waters of the Northern Sea Route. The Dixon icebreaker also repeatedly helped vessels stuck in the ice of the Northern Sear Toute. In 2021, it successfully conducted the bulk carrier Georgy Ushakov located in the Yenisei Bay area to the North Bay and provided safe ice assistance through the Long Strait for the cargo vessel Blue Marlin.

As part of the Northern Delivery in autumn 2021, the Novorossiysk icebreaker helped to deliver socially important cargo weighing almost 1,600 tons to Chukotka in difficult ice conditions. Thus, the Novorossiysk provided icebreaking assistance for the motor vessel Fesco Paris (FESCO group) to Pevek, the northernmost Russian seaport, and successfully escorted the bulk carrier Radik Bashirov (Kamchatka Shipping Company) from Pevek to clear water.

Last year FSUE “Rosmorport” took part in the Antarctic expedition, organized for the renewal of the Vostok, the only Russian inland Antarctic station. The icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov escorted three vessels which delivered cargo for the Vostok Russian research station. Besides, 114 people arrived at the station on board of the icebreaker.

In October 2021, the sailing boat Slavyanka finished its voyage from Marmaris (Turkey) to Vladivostok. The vessel was purchased by FSUE “Rosmorport” in accordance with the order of President of Russia for the Far Eastern School Under Sails hosted by the Maritime State University named after adm. G.I. Nevelskoy. FSUE “Rosmorport” repaired, reclassified, rearmed and outfitted the vessel at its own expense, provided and financed its moving to Vladivostok.

The number of pilotage assistance provided by FSUE “Rosmorport” in 2021 was 177,200 operations (increasing by 1 % compared to 2020). In 2021, the enterprise ensured the security of navigation in the water areas of 35 seaports and on approaches to them by the means of 24 Vessel Traffic Systems. The VTS operators prevented 3 emergencies.

The Industry Leader contest was established in 2013 in order to effectively perform social and economic tasks aimed at popularizing the achievements and raising the prestige of the maritime and river transport industry. It is held at the beginning of the year following the reporting year among the enterprises subordinate to Rosmorrechflot, as well as Russian commercial organizations of maritime and river transport.