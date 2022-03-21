2022 March 21 10:23

Mawani signs 3 agreements to transform the Kingdom's ports into smart ports using 5G technologies

On Sunday, the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) launched the Smart Ports initiative that aims to automate operations in Saudi ports, and an esteemed excellencies from the eco-system and partners from the private sector, which entails a selection of leading Saudi and global companies in the technical and logistical sector, according to the company's release.

During the launch ceremony of the Smart Ports initiative, Mawani signed three MoUs with (stc), Ericsson and Huawei, the Saudi Global Ports Company (SGP), the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Company (RSGT) and DP World. The main goal of these agreements is to make Saudi ports a pioneer in applying modern technologies and enhancing their competitiveness at the regional as well as at the international levels in the field of automated handling, serving importers and exporters, providing logistics services within the maritime transport industry, and enhancing the Kingdom's leading role in the logistics sector.

Under the three agreements, all parties will cooperate in accelerating and implementing 5G technology in both the logistics and operation sector in order to contribute to the automation of port operations and other automation initiatives in addition to cooperating in providing communications and information technology services as well as infrastructure, cloud computing services development, cybersecurity, application services, and platforms.

Mawani will work with its partners to activate the innovation, research and developing methodology for emerging technologies, starting from the stage of producing creative ideas to the stage of developing a technical conception and feasibility study for applicable ideas that will in its role result in new products and solutions that will contribute to upgrading the operational system and raising the quality of performance of the Saudi ports network.