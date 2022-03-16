2022 March 16 09:17

Terminal Graneles del Norte in Chile orders three Konecranes RMGs

Terminal Graneles del Norte (TGN) in Chile, South America, has ordered three Konecranes RMGs with a high level of automation, according to the company's release. The cranes will play a special intermodal role at TGN in the city of Mejillones. These will be the first Konecranes RMGs ever delivered to South America. This will also be a world-first in automated RMG operation with the cranes handling copper concentrate in an intermodal terminal. The cranes will be delivered by May 2023.



Taken as a whole, this intermodal operation will be automated as an integrated system. The three Konecranes RMG cranes will be the automated workhorses of the system, with a lifting height of 15,000mm and a rail-span of 47,000mm. They will have special revolving spreaders that will be used to discharge the copper concentrate to hoppers. Container stacking, including discharging into the hoppers, will be fully automated. Lifting and landing onto trucks and train wagons will be done remotely by a human operator in a Remote Operating Station.

The cranes will be equipped with the smart features Gantry Collision Prevention, Auto-truck Guiding and Truck Lift Prevention.

