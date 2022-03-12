2022 March 12 14:41

Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Vision

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced that Havfram AS have exercised their option to extend present contract for CSV Normand Vision, according to the company's release. The firm contract will then expire December 31st, 2023 and there are no further options thereafter.

Normand Vision is a high-capacity Construction Vessel designed and built for installation of Subsea Structures, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) and has been working for Havfram AS since 2014.