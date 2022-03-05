2022 March 5 11:17

PIL awards contract to build four 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel propulsion container vessels

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has announced a contract to Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) for the construction of four 14,000 TEU container vessels. The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel engines and auxiliaries which can run on both Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) or low sulphur fuel oil, according to the company's release.

The four vessels will be delivered progressively from 2H 2024 through to 1H 2025. When delivered, the vessels will become the largest container vessels in PIL’s fleet and the first vessels in the fleet to run on LNG.