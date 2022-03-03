2022 March 3 18:02

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.6% in 2M’2022

Image source: Russian Railways

Coal accounted for 49.3% of cargo bound for ports

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 29.4 million tonnes in January-February 2022, down 1.6%, year-on-year.



In the reported period, coal exports accounted for 49.3%, oil cargo – 25.7%, ferrous metal – 6.9%, fertilizers – 6.4%, ore – 2.8%, grain – 1.9%.



In the reported period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the Far East ports totaled 18.3 million tonnes (-1.2%), to the ports of the North-West Region – 21.3 million tonnes (-9.4%).

The growth was registered in loading of cargo bound for the southern ports – by 10.5% to 16.2 million tonnes. The growth was mainly ensured by coal volumes (up 1.5 times to 5.4 million tonnes), oil products (+20,8% to 5.9 million tonnes) and fertilizers (+4.9% to 0.5 million tonnes).



