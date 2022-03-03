  • Home
  • News
  • GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 3 11:49

    GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept

    During a ceremony at Bureau Veritas (BV) headquarters based in Paris La Défense, GTT, a technological expert in membrane containment systems, Alwena Shipping, a naval consultancy and engineering firm, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) Co., Ltd (CHI Zhoushan) shipyard, have received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) for a new concept, combining LNG retrofit and jumboization, applied to large container ships.

    GTT carried out the LNG Mark III membrane tank design while its integration into the ship was designed and validated by Alwena Shipping. CHI Zhoushan shipyard validated the operational aspects of the project, including the work sequence, planning and workforce resources.

    The length increase of the ship (or jumboization), combined with the LNG conversion of the propulsion and electrical generation systems enables a reduction in the operating costs of the ship, which limits the financial impact of the immobilization period required for the retrofit operation.

    LNG propulsion offers ship-owners a solution to comply with the environmental regulations being adopted by the IMO by 2045. In comparison with a conventional fuel-powered container ship, the converted vessel reduces CO2 emissions by around 23% over an 83-day Europe-Asia return trip (port calls included).

    The work carried out within the Joint Development Program (JDP) between GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan supports the technical, operational and commercial design of the conversion and jumboization operation, while also proposing a competitive industrial plan.

    The result of this joint work shows the way to contribute to decarbonize part of the container ship fleet currently in operation.

    BV confirmed the conception of the retrofit, as well as the layout of the LNG Fuel Containment System and Gas Fuel Supply System supported by an auxiliary safety system in accordance with IGF Code and BV Rule NR 529. After reviewing the modifications to the vessel and the description of the associated operations, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore gave its AiP on the concept on January 11th, 2022.

    About Alwena Shipping

    Based in Marseille with an office also in Shanghai and Papeete, Alwena Shipping is a French consulting company providing shipowner and shipping stakeholders their expertise and knowhow in projects management such as vessels retrofits, new build, energy efficiency optimization and interim management.
     
    About Bureau Veritas

    Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

    About CHI Zhoushan

    COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) CO., LTD. is located on Liuheng Island of Zhoushan Islands New Area, the first national new area featuring marine economy. CHI Zhoushan was established on 8thJune, 2004 and affiliated to COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD. under CHINA COSCO SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITD, is among the most promising enterprising yards with endeavouring spirit.

Другие новости по темам: GTT, CHI Zhoushan, Bureau Veritas, Alwena Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 3

15:53 ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum 2022 releases business programme
15:12 ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service
14:50 Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky
14:24 MAN invests up to 500 million euro in hydrogen production
14:01 RFC started professional training program for fleet workers
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2022
13:23 ICS urges governments to act after UN report highlights countries denying seafarers urgent medical care
12:37 Baltic Workboats to build fully electric passenger and bicycle ferry
12:15 Concordia Maritime sells P-MAX tanker Stena President
11:49 GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept
11:48 Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022
11:24 MOL holds naming/launching ceremonies for Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferry Sunflower Kurenai
11:14 Global Ports’ profit in 2021 grew 2.9 times
10:51 LUKOIL reports 2021 profit of RUB 773.4 billion
10:33 Concept of protective breakwater for container terminal in Świnoujście is ready
10:10 MABUX World Bunker Index demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01
09:29 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over disruption of supplies
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2

2022 March 2

18:14 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge in own container traffic
17:48 Throughput of Azov port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% YoY
17:24 PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research sign a research collaboration agreement
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 10th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:45 Frontline says may suspend transportation of crude oil from Russia
16:35 Maersk notifies clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale
16:14 The world’s largest hydraulic crane heads to the port of Immingham in a £3 million investment by Associated British Ports
15:44 Wärtsilä to support sustainable operations on Viking Line’s new climate-smart flagship
15:22 Keel-laying held for 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 for Marine Rescue Service
15:03 APM Terminals Kalundborg celebrates a successful first year of operations
14:23 Fincantieri launches the new class of ships “Allura” for Oceania Cruises
14:09 Royal IHC sells IHC Hytech B.V. to a number of private investors
13:15 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam
13:09 Port Said Touristic Port receives the yacht “El Leon”
12:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’2022 rose by 12.7% YoY
12:09 Silversea Cruises christened Silver Origin in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands
11:47 Last shipment of grain arrives in Albania from Russia
11:26 Asian Aframax freight for shipping Far East Russia ESPO crude nearly double
11:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge on dry cargo from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco to the French Guiana & French West Indies
10:59 Malaysia bars Russian tanker from docking amid sanctions
10:53 Government of Canada prohibits Russian ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue rapid growth on Mar 02
10:09 DB Schenker and CMA CGM offer regular emission-free ocean freight
09:58 ExxonMobil to discontinue operations at Sakhalin-1
09:53 CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia
09:50 Kaliningrad Region authorities request more ferries for Baltiysk - Ust-Luga line
09:31 Indian Register of Shipping completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management
09:27 Crude oil futures exceeded $110 per barrel
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1

2022 March 1

18:14 A.P. Moller – Maersk says it suspends bookings within ocean, air and rail supply chain covering all Russian gateway ports
18:04 Hagland Shipping orders another environmental friendly newbuild
18:02 MSC temporarily halts bookings to / from Russia
18:02 British ports are closed for all ships with any Russian connection
17:43 DP World launches a new rail service between Stuttgart, Germersheim and Rotterdam
17:21 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates on the rise again, as demand, congestion and geopolitical uncertainty squeeze shippers
16:12 P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels
15:54 The world’s first dual fuel LNG powered VLCC classed by CCS is delivered
15:36 RF President’s order to impose temporary restrictions on exit of foreign business from Russian assets
15:24 PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021
15:04 TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey
14:31 Construction of the world’s southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry starts at Rauma, Finland
14:08 The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes