2022 March 3 11:49

GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept

During a ceremony at Bureau Veritas (BV) headquarters based in Paris La Défense, GTT, a technological expert in membrane containment systems, Alwena Shipping, a naval consultancy and engineering firm, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) Co., Ltd (CHI Zhoushan) shipyard, have received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) for a new concept, combining LNG retrofit and jumboization, applied to large container ships.

GTT carried out the LNG Mark III membrane tank design while its integration into the ship was designed and validated by Alwena Shipping. CHI Zhoushan shipyard validated the operational aspects of the project, including the work sequence, planning and workforce resources.

The length increase of the ship (or jumboization), combined with the LNG conversion of the propulsion and electrical generation systems enables a reduction in the operating costs of the ship, which limits the financial impact of the immobilization period required for the retrofit operation.

LNG propulsion offers ship-owners a solution to comply with the environmental regulations being adopted by the IMO by 2045. In comparison with a conventional fuel-powered container ship, the converted vessel reduces CO2 emissions by around 23% over an 83-day Europe-Asia return trip (port calls included).

The work carried out within the Joint Development Program (JDP) between GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan supports the technical, operational and commercial design of the conversion and jumboization operation, while also proposing a competitive industrial plan.

The result of this joint work shows the way to contribute to decarbonize part of the container ship fleet currently in operation.

BV confirmed the conception of the retrofit, as well as the layout of the LNG Fuel Containment System and Gas Fuel Supply System supported by an auxiliary safety system in accordance with IGF Code and BV Rule NR 529. After reviewing the modifications to the vessel and the description of the associated operations, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore gave its AiP on the concept on January 11th, 2022.

About Alwena Shipping

Based in Marseille with an office also in Shanghai and Papeete, Alwena Shipping is a French consulting company providing shipowner and shipping stakeholders their expertise and knowhow in projects management such as vessels retrofits, new build, energy efficiency optimization and interim management.



About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.



About CHI Zhoushan

COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) CO., LTD. is located on Liuheng Island of Zhoushan Islands New Area, the first national new area featuring marine economy. CHI Zhoushan was established on 8thJune, 2004 and affiliated to COSCO SHIPPING HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD. under CHINA COSCO SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITD, is among the most promising enterprising yards with endeavouring spirit.



