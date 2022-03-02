-
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge in own container traffic
The bunker surcharge will be adjusted with effect from 7 March, 2022, according to Finnlines's release. The surcharges until further notice:
Benelux, UK – Finland v.v. shipments
EUR 301 / 40' and 45' unit
EUR 150 / 20' unit
Spain – Finland v.v. shipments
EUR 361 / 40' and 45' unit
EUR 180 / 20' unit
