2022 March 2 18:14

Finnlines announces bunker surcharge in own container traffic

The bunker surcharge will be adjusted with effect from 7 March, 2022, according to Finnlines's release. The surcharges until further notice:

Benelux, UK – Finland v.v. shipments

EUR 301 / 40' and 45' unit

EUR 150 / 20' unit

Spain – Finland v.v. shipments

EUR 361 / 40' and 45' unit

EUR 180 / 20' unit