2022 March 2 10:09

DB Schenker and CMA CGM offer regular emission-free ocean freight

DB Schenker is the first logistics company to switch its entire LCL volumes with CMA CGM to regular carbon-free production. The company has signed a purchase contract for over 2,500 tons of biofuel with CMA CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics, according to the company's release.

2,500 tons is more than required to transport all LCL (Less-than Container Load). DB Schenker will be able to reach net carbon zero-emission on a well-to-wake basis on the LCL segment, thanks to this overallocation.

By joining forces to offer green container transport, which immediately reduces the environmental footprint of maritime transport, both companies make a significant step towards decarbonizing ocean freight.

DB Schenker customers can book the carbon-zero LCL option with immediate effect and receive a certificate of the emission reduction for their climate balance sheet. The cooperation has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 7,000 tons CO2e well-to-wake, which corresponds with at least 100 percent of the WTW emissions of the LCL containers handled with CMA CGM, making it one of the most significant deals in ocean freight logistics.

Biofuel can integrate into regular operations without infrastructure or supply chain adjustments; it is practical and suitable for everyday use. Biofuel is produced from waste materials, such as used cooking oils.