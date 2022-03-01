2022 March 1 13:21

Konecranes receives order for two all-electric Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes with battery drives to support emissions reduction in California

The Port of San Diego has ordered two eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal (TAMT) in Southern California, USA to help reach their ambitious clean air goals. With the order booked in January 2022, the cranes are anticipated to be in operation in mid-2023, according to the company's release.

An important hub for regional trade, the Port of San Diego hosts two cargo terminals. One of these, omni-cargo terminal TAMT, needs new harbor equipment with the capacity to handle an expected increase in heavy project cargo and containers while producing no local exhaust emissions.



These Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes are equipped with an external power supply. Thanks to their electrical design concept, efficiency increases when they’re connected to the harbor mains. Instead of onboard diesel engines, the cranes are equipped with battery packs. They allow extensive traveling time when unplugged from the harbor mains. In addition, short-term load handling is possible with the battery drive in case of an emergency, such as an unexpected power loss. The battery takes its charge from the mains but also collects energy from braking and lowering movements for later use. A similar battery-driven crane has been successfully tested in Sweden; this is proven technology.



The two new all-electric cranes at the Port will be Konecranes Gottwald ESP.9 Mobile Harbor Cranes, each with a working radius of up to 59 m and a lifting capacity of 200 t. The cranes can be used together, doubling capacity to 400 t thanks to the innovative Tandem Lift Assistant, a Smart Feature which helps synchronize the cranes during dual lifting controlled by just one operator, making the most of the full capacity of both cranes. This will improve the performance and safety of the cranes when moving heavy project cargo in the Port of San Diego.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.