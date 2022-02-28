2022 February 28 16:17

Hapag-Lloyd and ONE had stopped orders for freight in some ports of Russia

MSC, A.P. Moller - Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd have suspended orders for Ukrainian shipments and avoided the nation’s main ports, diverting cargo to other destinations. As of early Monday, just two container lines had stopped taking orders for freight in some Russian ports:

MSC as of 24 February 2022, has stopped accepting new bookings for cargo to/from Ukraine. MSC ships will not call at Ukrainian ports. MSC said “stacking areas at hubs in the region are already very full and we expect the impact of the Ukraine situation to present additional challenges on top of existing global supply-chain disruptions.”

A.P. Moller - Maersk preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland. Maersk said Ukraine-bound freight would be discharged in Port Said and Korfez, and shipments to and from Russia “currently remain available but are potentially subject to change as things develop.” Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland.

The CMA CGM Group has decided to suspend all vessel calls to Ukraine as of 24 February 2022 and until further notice. CMA CGM said bookings to and from Odesa are suspended and “the floating cargo to Ukraine will be redirected to the ports of Constanza, Tripoli or Piraeus”.

Hapag-Lloyd said last week it stopped taking orders for Ukraine cargo and a “temporary booking suspension” for shipments into and out of Russia. Today the company announced that all cargo en route to port Novorossiysk will be discharged in Istanbul.

Later Singapore-headquartered ONE has suspended bookings at Odessa, Ukraine and Novorossiysk, Russia with immediate effect until further notice, as concerns about supply chain disruptions rise in the shipping sector due to an escalating situation.











