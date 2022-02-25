2022 February 25 11:44

LNG Projects - Why focus on automation and digitalization?





The 8th International LNG Congress is taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany, on March 28-29, 2022. LNGCON 2022 gathers gas majors, EPCs, local gas companies, LNG shipping, LNG road transportation, truck and fleet owners, terminals and ports to network, build partnerships, find new leads, and to influence the future development.



LNGCON 2022 is the annual Congress covering the hot topics of the LNG industry such as liquefaction, LNG usage as a fuel, developing LNG infrastructure and, LNG to end users. Among participants are representatives of Shell, McDermott, Petrofac, North European Oil Trade (NEOT), Titan LNG, Port of Helsinki Ltd, NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence and others.



Digital transformation is one of the core innovations being used by leading LNG corporations to increase asset utilization through improved recovery, accelerated production, higher efficiency, reduced downtime, CapEx, and regulatory events. For larger LNG corporations, a key challenge is to accelerate the value, to find and to use methods to transform operations faster than the competition. Within LNGCON 2022, Vitor do Valle, Head of Centre of Excellence in UX and Digital Technology at Petrobras, is going to present the topic “Why User Experience should drive your Digitalisation and Automation Project?”.



There are new automation solutions that can consume engineering data from the EPC contractors and auto-generate a large amount of the application software, which can lead to reducing the human error in the process and the amount of testing time. A fully integrated process control, safety and power system solution requires fewer hours onsite. Steffan Sørenes, Leading Advisor Industrial IT at Equinor, is also among the speakers and is going to present the topic “Energy Industry 4.0 - Accelerating the world's energy transition”. Jani Hautaluoma, Director, Process Automation at Valmet Automation Oy, is going to talk about helping small-scale virtual pipelines profit.



The topics of energy data analytics solutions and automation technologies in LNG solutions, among the others, are presented in the LNGCON 2022 business program.



The full business program is available here >>>>