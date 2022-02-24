2022 February 24 18:25

Jan Lagasse is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Port of Amsterdam

Shareholder the City of Amsterdam has appointed Jan Lagasse as Supervisory Board (RvC) Chairman of Port of Amsterdam with effect from 1 April 2022. He succeeds Jeroen de Haas, who will be standing down from the Port of Amsterdam Supervisory Board after nine years as a supervisory director.



Jan Lagasse (62), who is from Flanders, is a well-known manager with a long track record at industrial companies including Dow Chemical, Corus and Fokker Elmo. In 2014, he became CEO of Zeeland Seaports, which successfully merged with Ghent Port Authority in 2018 to form the Dutch-Belgian North Sea Port, of which he became joint CEO.

Lagasse ended his tenure at North Sea Port at the end of 2020 and further expanded his advisory, management and supervisory roles. He became an independent strategic adviser to ports and port cities, was appointed as Honorary Consul-General for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Belgium by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and joined the Supervisory Board of a healthcare network with hospitals and residential care centres in Zeeland. Lagasse also lectures on contemporary port development at the University of Ghent. Lagasse is married and has two daughters.



With Lagasse's appointment, Jeroen de Haas (62) is stepping down as Supervisory Board Chairman. Over his long term of office, mainly as a supervisory director and more recently as chairman, De Haas has shown himself to be a committed director of Port of Amsterdam.