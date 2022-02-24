2022 February 24 16:15

ABS publishes offshore green hydrogen production whitepaper

Offshore green hydrogen production is the latest decarbonization technology to be evaluated by ABS as part of its industry-leading series of sustainability guidance, according to ABS's release.

The ABS Whitepaper: Offshore Production of Green Hydrogen explores the conditions driving the marine and offshore industries toward the adoption and production of green hydrogen, the technologies that make green hydrogen production feasible, and how those technologies can be incorporated into an offshore facility.

Green hydrogen production does not require fossil fuels, but instead uses power from renewable energy sources such as offshore wind turbines to convert water into hydrogen and oxygen.

ABS is working with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) to jointly develop technical guidance for green hydrogen production from offshore platforms. It is a key first step to the design and construction of a facility by 2025. The guidance will facilitate the development of production facilities providing a vital contribution to the growth of a global green hydrogen economy.