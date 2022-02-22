2022 February 22 15:03

Russian Railways set to increase the number of trains leaving port stations

Image source: Russian Railways

Russian Railways OJSC adjust their operating procedures to increase coal traffic volumes on key lines of transportation, the company said in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel.



A meeting chaired by Sergey Kobzev, First Deputy Head of Russian Railways, has been held with representatives of the coal industry and operators. It was dedicated to transportation of fuels by railways with a focus on both operational and strategic cooperation issues.



Among the issues discussed was joint development of regulatory documents aimed at optimization of trains composition and movement as well as interaction with clients and partners of Russian Railways at the points of loading/unloading.



According to Sergey Kobzev, shipments of cargo in innovative rail cars of higher capacity should be built up to ensure maximum use of the BAM potential.



“To facilitate decongestion of port stations and railways, Russian Railways looks into making double trains. They can run from the ports of the Far East and the North-West. That will also accelerate turnover of railcars and let transport more coal”, he said.

In the beginning of 2022, Russian coal companies faced insufficiency of railway capacity at the approaches to the North-Western ports, which threatens with nonfulfillment of deliveries to European customers. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article ” Russian coal hindered on its way to Europe”

