  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘Big Four’ companies start transferring their dredging ships to the flag of Russia
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 16 19:49

    The ‘Big Four’ companies start transferring their dredging ships to the flag of Russia

    Photo by IAA PortNews

    Boskalis is the first among them

    Boskalis was among the first foreign companies operating in the Russian market to transfer its ships to the flag of Russia, Eduard Silantiev, Executive Director, Boskalis, said at the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” being held by IAA PortNews in Moscow.

    According to the speaker, back in 2020, the company asked RF Ministry of Transport about the procedure for obtaining a permit to use foreign-flagged ships for coastal shipping in RF. Even at that time, the speaker said, Boskalis was ready to operate in the market with ships under the flag of Russia.

    “One year later I can say that we operate four Russian-flagged ships: Nordic Giant, two barges and Arctic Scradeway, a ship for underwater gravel leveling under construction in Murmansk” he said.

    According to RF Government’s Decree published in 2020, foreign-flagged ships not included into any Russian register can perform one-time coastwise shipping operations (lifting of sunken property, hydraulic engineering and subsea works) only in case of absence or insufficiency of dedicated domestic ships or if Russian ships cannot meet the requirements on the period of time, the scope of works or the area of operation.

    That could threaten implementation of long-term agreements signed between the customers and contractors of dredging works in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation with its large-scale projects on production and transshipment of raw materials.  

    When speaking at the Congress, Roberto Pelicer, Deputy General Director of Mordraga, also told about the company’s intentions to transfer some of the ships to the flag of Russia. However, he has not specified when or how many ships can be transferred.

    Paul Voortmeijer, Regional Manager, Van Oord, shared the company’s plans to look into the transfer of its ships to the flag of Russia if there are long-term contracts in the country.

    As Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company (acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within NSR waters), said earlier, Russian companies have no dredgers with capacity sufficient for large-scale capital works on the Northern Sea Route. Only small ships are available in the country.

    80% of the global dredging fleet is owned by the ‘Big Four’ including Jan De Nul Group, DEME Group, Boskalis and Van Oord.

    Mordraga is performing reconstruction of Sea Channel in the Gulf of Ob in the Kara Sea, a project scheduled for 2020-2022. The project worth RUB 37.5 billion foresees dredging of about 59.8 million cbm.

    Boskalis operates on the Sakhalin shelf under the project on Development of Kirinskoye Gas Condensate Field (Sakhalin 3 project) as well as in the Gulf of Ob under the Arctic-LNG 2 project and other projects.

Другие новости по темам: dredging, Jan De Nul, Boskalis‎‎, dredgers, Van Oord‎‎, PortNews, DEME  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 16

19:49 The ‘Big Four’ companies start transferring their dredging ships to the flag of Russia
18:57 PD Ports awarded internationally recognised standard for business resilience
18:32 DEME’s entire long-term loan portfolio is transformed into sustainability-linked loans
18:07 Rolls-Royce to deliver mtu Series 2000 IMO III yacht engines to US for first time
17:53 Bluewild contracts new factory trawler with design from Ulstein
17:32 MEYER WERFT and P&O Cruises celebrate keel laying ceremony of Arvia
17:10 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 12M 2021 grows 4.5% YoY
16:44 Hydrographic Company considers investment of about RUB 20 billion in construction of dredging fleet
16:32 Hapag-Lloyd to launch China Germany Express service
16:19 Reconstruction of Volga-Caspian Seaway Canal to be completed in 2028
15:55 Posidonia 2022 to chart new course for global shipping reset
15:27 Russian seaports’ annual capacity increased by 19 million tonnes in 2021
15:03 TECO2030 signs strategic cooperation agreement with Al Misehal Group
14:46 NOVATEK's IFRS net profit for 2021 surged 6.4 times
14:28 Commencement of VTL by sea from Indonesia from Feb 25
14:20 Equinor extends drilling contracts on the Norwegian continental shelf
13:42 MSC to cease the slot agreement with SM Line on the Transpacific trade
13:39 Far East Transport Prosecutor’s Office takes measures to ensure regular handling of railcars by operators of sea terminals
13:15 MAWANI secures deal with Bahri to set up logistics park at Jeddah port
12:11 HHLA posts 2021 results
11:47 Hyoffwind partners with John Cockerill and BESIX to build a green hydrogen production facility in Zeebrugge
11:38 Diving teams from all RF Navy's fleets began training for Depth 2022 competition in Sevastopol
11:02 Russian Fishery Company goes on with fleet renovation
10:31 The 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” kicked off in Moscow
10:22 MABUX: Bunker prices may drop on Feb 16
10:05 KONGSBERG wins contract to deliver an enhanced simulator suite for South Metropolitan TAFE in Western Australia
09:48 Crude oil market sees slight decrease of prices
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of February 15
09:15 GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Nakilat

2022 February 15

18:47 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from North Europe to the Indian Subcontinent
18:17 Klaveness Digital signs maritime supply chain transformation contract with SIMEC Mining
18:07 MacGregor selected to supply FPSO offloading systems for CNOOC’s Liuhua 11-1/4-1 redevelopment project
17:53 Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland’s first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels
17:33 THE Alliance announces service network adjustments for 2022
17:06 ABB Turbocharging division presents new brand name
16:41 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2022 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
16:10 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Novorossiysk to Far East, Middle East Gulf, Indian Subcontinent & Red Sea
16:00 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:14 Optimarin achieves record revenue in 2021 on rising BWTS sales
14:12 Forth Ports issues statement on a joint applicant prospectus to establish two Green Freeports in Scotland
13:57 Victor Chernov appointed as Head of Marine Rescue Service
13:43 Gazprom Neft completes offshore seismic surveying in the Kara Sea
13:20 Fincantieri launches the fourth PPA “Giovanni Delle Bande Nere” in Riva Trigoso
12:45 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard starts cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677
12:10 Costa Cruises restarts with the entire fleet in 2022
11:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC allocated RUB 27.3 million for implementation of its environmental programme in 2021
11:56 NYK agrees to MoU with PowerX
11:03 APM Terminals Mumbai to invest US$115 million to increase container handling capacity
10:32 Robert Mærsk Uggla is nominated as new Chair of the Board, A.P. Moller - Maersk
10:12 Port of Singapore bunker sales in January 2022 fell by 10.4% YoY
09:48 MABUX: Firm upward trend to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 15
09:33 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of February 14

2022 February 14

18:36 Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
18:02 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
17:45 Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 450 delivered to the Russian Arctic
17:26 Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago
17:06 dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
16:43 Major companies and NGOs call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
16:39 28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022