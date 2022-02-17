2022 February 17 10:24

Terminal in Valencia orders more Konecranes RTGs to strengthen fleet capacity

CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal, S.A.U. in Spain (Valencia Terminal) has ordered two Konecranes RTGs to strengthen the capacity of their RTG fleet, according to the company's release. Valencia Terminal is a customer of long standing, with a fleet of 39 Konecranes RTGs and support from the Konecranes Port Services hub in Valencia. This order was booked in October 2021 and the cranes will be delivered in Q3 2022.

The RTG cranes on order are similar to the Konecranes RTGs already operated by CSP Spain. They have a lifting capacity of 40.6t, lifting containers 1-over-5 high, 6 rows wide plus truck lane. They will have Stage V diesel gensets, fulfilling the latest EU emissions standards.

About Konecranes

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.