2022 February 16 13:39

Far East Transport Prosecutor’s Office takes measures to ensure regular handling of railcars by operators of sea terminals

Delays of railcars inflow/outflow are caused by delivery of frozen cargo

The Far East Transport Prosecutor’s Office takes measures to ensure regular handling of railcars by operators of sea terminals in the Primorsky and Khabarovsk territories, says the authority’s press center.

The compliance with the federal legislation has been checked by the order of the Far East Transport Prosecutor following the Internet publication on restraining of cargo loading and transportation to certain operators of sea terminals in January 2022 due to their failure to fulfill daily handling plans.

It is found that, not in compliance with RF Statute on Railway Transportation and the Federal Law on Railway Transport in the Russian Federation, joint stock companies VaninoTransUgol, Port Vanino and Daltransugol failed to fulfill their norms of cargo handling thus hindering regularity of railcars inflow/outflow caused by delivery of frozen cargo and entailing delays of trains to prevent overloading of adjacent railway stations.

Similar violations were committed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok, Fish Seaport Vladivostok, Trade Port Posiet, Vostokbunker, RN Sea Terminal Nakhodka.

Transport Prosecutors of Vanino, Primorsk and Nakhodka made submissions to heads of the mentioned stevedoring companies. Their response acts are under consideration.

The Far East Transport Prosecutor’s Office controls safety of railway transport traffic and operation.