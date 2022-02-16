2022 February 16 09:15

GTT signs a new Global Technical Services Agreement with Nakilat

GTT announces the signature of a Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the Qatari shipping and maritime company Nakilat. GTT will support Nakilat with the maintenance and operation of its fleet of 26 vessels, all equipped with Mark III or NO96 technologies, developed by GTT.

This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services. Nakilat will also benefit from access to the HEARS®[1] emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.