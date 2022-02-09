2022 February 9 13:26

Shell and GTT join forces to accelerate the development and innovation of Liquid Hydrogen technologies

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company, center for maritime expertise within Shell, providing specialist knowledge, insurance, technology and innovation solutions, and GTT, a technology expert in the design of cryogenic containment systems used to store and transport liquefied gases, announce their cooperation to develop breakthrough, cutting-edge technologies to enable the transportation of liquid hydrogen (LH2), according to GTT's release.

This cooperation agreement is part of Shell's strategy to develop a hydrogen energy supply chain by creating scalable and safe liquefied hydrogen shipping technologies. This includes the development by GTT of a preliminary LH2 carrier design as well as an LH2 cargo containment system for mid-size LH2 carrier.

The demand for hydrogen across multiple sectors is forecast to increase to meet the need for net zero carbon energy sources in the energy transition. The ability to transport very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form, at -250°C, is one of the technological challenges that must be met in order to establish a reliable, efficient, and competitive hydrogen supply chain.

With this goal in mind, GTT brings its more than 50-year track-record and recognized expertise in membrane containment systems and cryogenic technologies developed for the shipping and storage of LNG. GTT's technological know-how and capacity for innovation are major assets for developing an optimal containment solution that can be used on an industrial scale for the maritime transport of liquefied hydrogen.

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. Shell serves more than 30 million customers at almost 46,000 retail service stations every day.