2022 February 8 18:14

DP World reports volume growth of 9.4% in 2021

DP World Limited handled 77.9 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in full year 2021, with gross container volumes increasing by 9.4% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 8.9% on a like-for-like basis, according to the company's release. On a 4Q2021 basis, DP World handled 19.6 million TEU, up 2.6% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 2.3% on a like-for-like basis.

2021 gross volume growth was broad based with India, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Australia and Americas regions being the key growth drivers. At an asset level, Qingdao (China), Mumbai, Mundra, Chennai (India), Sokhna (Egypt), London Gateway (UK), Caucedo (Dominican Republic), Callao (Peru), and Sydney (Australia) delivered a strong performance.

Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 13.7 million TEU in 2021, up 1.9% year-on-year.

At a consolidated level, terminals handled 45.4 million TEU during 2021, increasing 8.8% on a reported basis and 8.1% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.