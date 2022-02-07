  • Home
  USC to develop long-term development programme until 2035
  2022 February 7

    USC to develop long-term development programme until 2035

    The contract price will be RUB 7.8 million

    United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC has summarized the results of the competition on development of a long-term development programme (LDP) until 2035. According to the state procurement portal, the initial contract price announced in December 2021 was RUB 15 million. The winning bidder has reduced the contract price by almost a half to RUB 7.8 million. There were four bidders the name of which are not revealed.

    According to the contract specifications, within two months after the contract is signed, consultants are to conduct a strategic analysis and to develop proposals on LDP activities including the financial recovery plan until 2027, innovative development programme until 2024 and diversification programme until 2030. LDP is to be correlated with the state programmes and national projects of the Russian Federation as well as documents of regional and sectoral levels.

    Last year, USC delivered 6 warships and 12 civil ships to customers. The share of USC’s revenues from civil shipbuilding reached 22% (versus 21% one year ago). By 2030, USC plans to raise this share to 50% through increased investments in modernization of production facilities and the programme aimed at support of civil shipbuilding. In late December 2021, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said that the share of civil shipbuilding in monetary terms had totaled RUB 9 billion adding that USC would end the financial year with a loss.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

