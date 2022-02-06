  • Home
    Port of Cleveland announces 2021 tonnage numbers

    The Port of Cleveland saw a 69% increase in tonnage across its docks in 2021 compared to 2020. This surge was attributed to significant increases in non-containerized goods, containerized cargo, and iron ore shipments to the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works steel mill.

    Early in 2021, the Port completed two major infrastructure projects that paved the way for the increased cargo volumes. First, the Port expanded its iron ore tunnel at the Cleveland-Bulk Terminal, providing additional capacity for the movement of iron ore.  Additionally, the Port opened a new modernized and expanded main gate at its general cargo facility, which allows for the more efficient movement of trucks, decreases wait times for drivers, and more efficiently moves cargo on/off Port property. The Port also reactivated the Foreign Trade Zone space at the general cargo terminal, leading to additional volumes and cost savings for numerous Port clients.

    Cargo owners sought new solutions with the Port of Cleveland in 2021 due to continuing issues in the global supply chain. Container volume doubled compared to 2020 as shippers changed their routings from large coastal ports to alternative ports such as Cleveland.

    General Cargo Terminal Volume
    Includes steel, containers, project cargo, salt, and cement:

    A 57% increase over 2020 numbers
    649,324 metric tons – 2nd highest in last 10 years (only slightly behind 2015)
    Containers handled doubled compared to 2020

    Cleveland Bulk Terminal Volume
    Includes iron ore and limestone throughput:

    A 71% increase over 2020 numbers
    6,943,139 metric tons

    “Our cargo volumes bounced back in a big way in 2021 across the board, which indicates business is up at regional firms that depend on our Port,” said William Friedman, President, and CEO, Port of Cleveland.  “We are particularly pleased to see containerized cargo grow significantly because we’ve worked for years to position Cleveland as an alternative to congested coastal ports. Our momentum continues as we continue expanding Port capacity and services to meet the shipping needs of Northeast Ohio and beyond.”

