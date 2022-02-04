2022 February 4 16:53

Sergey Pylin appointed as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport

Image source: Rosmorport

Previous position of Sergey Pylin – Head of Rosmorport’s North-Western Branch

According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a Decree on appointment of Sergey Pylin as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport. The document is yet to be published on the official portal of RF Government.

Previous position of Sergey Pylin – Head of Rosmorport’s North-Western Branch. Aleksandr Smirnov, who took the helm of FSUE Rosmorport on 3 March 2021, will hold another position in the company’s .

Sergey Pylin was born in Leningrad in 1963. In 1985 he graduated from the Frunze Higher Naval School with specialization in ship armament and qualification of electrical engineer. In 2002, Sergey Pylin graduated from Saint Petersburg Institute of Foreign Economic Relations, Economics and Law with specialization in jurisprudence and qualification of lawyer.

In 2006, was granted the degree of PhD in Law by North-Western Public Service Academy. In 2011, was given a rank of Associate Professor at the Department of Constitutional and Municipal Law by the Federal Education and Science Supervision Agency.

Sergey Pylin’s career began in 1980. From April 2010 till August 2010 he held the position of Deputy Director of FSUE Rosmorport’s Saint-Petersburg Branch.

In September 2010, Sergey Pylin was appointed as Director of FSUE Rosmorport’s Saint-Petersburg Branch renamed FSUE Rosmorport’s North-Western Branch in March 2011.