2022 February 4 15:51

World’s first ammonia ready vessel delivered to ABS Class

The first ammonia-fuel ready vessel in the world, the ABS-classed Suezmax tanker the KRITI FUTURE, has been delivered to owners Avin International LTD, flying the Greek Flag, according to ABS's release.

The landmark 274-meter-long vessel was built by New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (NTS). Currently conventionally fueled, the vessel complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future. The vessel also meets the ABS LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements.

Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1 indicates the vessel conforms to the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels. This is part of a suite of industry guidance on alternative fuels developed by ABS, including support for the development of ammonia as a marine fuel. In October 2020, ABS published its Sustainability Whitepaper: Ammonia as Marine Fuel evaluating the challenges in design and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels.