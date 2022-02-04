  • Home
  • News
  • World’s first ammonia ready vessel delivered to ABS Class
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 4 15:51

    World’s first ammonia ready vessel delivered to ABS Class

    The first ammonia-fuel ready vessel in the world, the ABS-classed Suezmax tanker the KRITI FUTURE, has been delivered to owners Avin International LTD, flying the Greek Flag, according to ABS's release.

    The landmark 274-meter-long vessel was built by New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (NTS). Currently conventionally fueled, the vessel complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future. The vessel also meets the ABS LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements.

    Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1 indicates the vessel conforms to the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Gas and Other Low-Flashpoint Fuel Ready Vessels. This is part of a suite of industry guidance on alternative fuels developed by ABS, including support for the development of ammonia as a marine fuel. In October 2020, ABS published its Sustainability Whitepaper: Ammonia as Marine Fuel evaluating the challenges in design and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels.

Другие новости по темам: ABS, Avin International  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 4

17:37 ONE to launch new North China Straits service
16:53 Sergey Pylin appointed as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport
16:34 North Sea Port to build new quay at Quarleshaven in Vlissingen
15:52 WMU participates in project to enhance safety and energy efficiency of domestic ferry operations in Philippines
15:51 World’s first ammonia ready vessel delivered to ABS Class
15:14 DNV awards first Type Approval certificate for 3D printing feedstock
15:14 Zvezda starts steel cutting for 7th Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier ordered for Arctic LNG 2 project
14:21 Port of Thessaloniki starts new cruise season
13:55 AS Tallink Grupp reports 50.0-pct increase of passenger transportation in January 2022
13:13 ZIM to enhance its Latin America services
12:38 KN submits decision of acquisition of Independence to shareholders
12:10 For the second time in a month Sokhna port receives a “Ro-Ro” ship with a load of 2078 cars
11:51 Operation of FESCO's new regular marine service from CPV to ports of Japan provided by container vessel FESCO Yanina
11:30 Port of Sagunto volumes up by 25% in 2021
11:07 State bodies of Russia ordered to use Sea Port Portal for e-document management
10:39 Tazmar Maritime supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:20 HHI-EMD and MAN Energy Solutions sign 10-year licence agreement for TCT turbocharger series for two-stroke engines
09:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Feb 04
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:33 WTI futures settle above $90
09:17 MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding complete the concept study of FSRU for ammonia
08:27 GTT to design the tanks of six new LNG carriers ordered by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
07:07 Green ammonia production facility planned in Norway’s municipality of Sauda

2022 February 3

18:25 Candela forms a partnerships with New Zealand's company Next Generation Boats
18:09 Jan De Nul orders a seagoing unmanned survey vessel for marine and offshore construction
18:07 Solstad Offshore announces contract for PSVs in UK
17:06 CMSA adds BAL Container Line’s CMX Service
16:58 DCT Gdańsk handled over 2.1 million TEUs in 2021
16:50 Rotterdam tops ranking of port carbon polluters
16:34 DCT Gdańsk completes expansion of one of Europe’s largest rail-based container terminals
16:12 Concordia Maritime writes down book value of fleet vessels by SEK 268 million
15:37 Port of Gdańsk handled 53.2 million tonnes of goods in 2021, up 11% YoY
15:12 Port of Gothenburg rail traffic at an all-time high
14:55 Marine Recruiting Agency increased number of trainees in 2021 by 23% YoY
14:21 “K” Line joins an International Think Tank “Global CCS Institute”
13:30 Port of Rotterdam Authority and BigMile make transport emissions transparent with digital platform
13:12 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual study on FSRU for ammonia together with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
12:43 Cargotec and Konecranes provide an update on planned merger
12:31 The Whistler Nigeria: FPSO vessel explodes in Niger Delta
12:15 Valenciaport container volume up 3.25% to 5.6 million TEUs in 2021
11:23 DP World and Angolan Government sign MoU to explore developing the country’s logistics sector
10:55 Survitec Seahaven successfully passes heavy weather seatrials
10:37 Vostochny Port to increase its throughput capacity to 70 million tonnes
09:39 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Feb 03
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of February 2
09:13 Crude oil prices decrease on OPEC+ meeting results

2022 February 2

18:26 Huntington Ingalls Industries completes acceptance sea trials on Fort Lauderdale
18:19 Russian President's spokesperson confirms talks on transit of Belarus’ fertilisers via Russian ports
17:46 Maritime Autonomous Systems technology is the main topic of the UK’s 7th annual MAS Regulatory Working Group conference
17:16 Cargill, Mitsui and Maersk Tankers launched green technological solution Njord
16:46 WMU is authorized to issue degrees by the Government of Sweden
16:42 New route inaugurated between Stockholm Norvik and Hanko in Finland
16:24 Maersk to build 200,000 sq. ft. custom bonded warehouse in Bangladesh
15:55 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2022 fell by 8% YoY
15:50 Jan De Nul and Envisan complete large-scale transformation of Fort Sint-Filips in the Port of Antwerp
15:37 BPA: Ports industry should be central to government ‘Levelling Up’ plans
15:03 Stena Line sets sail to Finland for the first time
14:23 Eneti discontinues its discussions with a U.S. shipyard and announces new contract awards for seajacks
14:08 Professor Leonid Baranov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
13:21 N-KOM and ABS JDP to explore using remote survey techniques to augment shipyard surveys