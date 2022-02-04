2022 February 4 13:13

ZIM to enhance its Latin America services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced the enhancement of its Latin America regional services, including the introduction of a new Venezuela feeder (VEX) and the upgrade of two existing lines, Central America Express (LAF) and West Coast Central America (WCA) services.

New lines rotations are as follows:

VEX: Manzanilo (PAMIT) – Cartagena (COCRT) – La Guaira (VELGA) – Kingston (JMKST) – Manzanilo (PAMIT)

LAF: Cartagena (COCRT) – Manzanilo (PAMIT) – Moin (CROIU) – Puerto Cortes (HNPTZ) – Santo Tomas (GTSTC) – Cartagena (COCRT)

WCA: Lazaro Cardenas (MXLCD) – Manzanilo (MXMZL) – Puerto Quetzal (GTJQZ) – Acajutla (SVACJ) – Corinto (NICOR) – San Lorenzo (HNSLO) – Puerto Quetzal (GTJQZ) – Lazaro Cardenas (MXLCD)

The enhanced network, to be operated by ZIM, offers customers a wide range of advantages including improved coverage, new logistic solutions, and smooth and synchronized connection to ZIM’s global network. As always, ZIM will keep providing its customers with its unique personal customer service and advanced digital tools.



About ZIM

ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.