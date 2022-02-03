2022 February 3 10:37

Vostochny Port to increase its throughput capacity to 70 million tonnes

Image source: Vostochny Port

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on reconstruction of berths of Vostochny Port, Russia’s major stevedore in the Far East Region. According to the press release of Vostochny Port, the project foresees extension of the existing 300-meter long berth No 51 of the coal terminal’s Phase 3 from where coal is loaded into ships’ holds with application of closed coal handling technology.

In spring 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on coal industry development where it was emphasized that the market of Asia-Pacific countries offers the highest opportunities in terms of Russian coal export potential. To implement the country’s ambitious plans it is crucial to increase the capacity of Russian railways through the development of the Eastern Operating Domain (EOD) and to create modern port infrastructure in the Far East Federal District.

In pursuance of the presidential instructions to ensure uninterrupted transportation of coal from East Siberia, Khakasia, Buryatia and Yakutia to the ports on the Pacific coast of Russia, the capacity of the BAM [Baikal-Amur Mainline] and Transsib [Trans-Siberian Railway] will be increased to 180 million tonnes by 2024 with implementation of EOD Phase II. EOD Phase III implementation will ensure the increase to 197 million tonnes by 2028, to 210 million tonnes by 2030 and to 242 million tonnes by 2035.

Parallel to the activities of Russian Railways, Vostochny Port is expanding its port facilities in pursuance of the President’s instructions. With implementation of the project on construction of new cargo berths the company’s throughput capacity is expected to reach about 70 million tonnes.

The project foresees the construction of a 24-meter wide pier with Berths NoNo 52, 52A. The berthing facilities will have a tubular sheet wall driven 36 meters deep into the bottom soil as well as anchor structures. There will be belt conveyors with drive stations for supplying coal to ship loading machines and rail tracks for moving ship loading machines along the pier.

The new waterfront will be 697.5 meters long, the design capacity including the capacity of the existing Berth No 51 will be 21.8 million tonnes per year. When upgraded, Vostochny Port will be able to welcome 337 ships per year. Berths NoNo 51, 52 will initially have a depth of 16.5 meters and later deepened to 18 meters. With the dredging of an approach channel and a maneuvering area to a design depth of 19 meters the new facilities will be one-of-a-kind in the region.

With its dedicated coal terminal located close to the deep-water Bay of Vrangel in the Bay of Nakhodka and an advanced highly maneuverable port fleet, Vostochny Port can ensure fast rotation of large bulkers including capsize ones and, consequently, high productivity of ship handling, no downtime, maximum turnover ratio of berths and prompt exports of cargo.

Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) operates Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2021, it handled 26.57 million tonnes of cargo.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management. The key element of the company’s environment protection is the system of dust and wind protection facilities of more than 20 metes high and about 3 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East.

Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.

Photos contributed by press center of Vostochny Port JSC