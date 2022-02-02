2022 February 2 14:08

Professor Leonid Baranov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika

Leonid Baranov will supervise intelligent transport systems, automation of technological processes and production

The editorial advisory board of Hydrotechnika, magazine of PortNews Media Group, welcomes Leonid Baranov, leading scientist in telemechanics and automation of technological processes.

Leonid Baranov - Head of the Department of Information Management and Protection, ITTSU RUT (MIIT), Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor; author and co-author of three educational books, three teaching aids and eight monographies, has 35 authorship certificates.

For over 60 years, Leonid Baranov has been addressing the issues of telemechanics and automation of technological processes and transport control. From 1975, Leonid Baranov has been chairing a research laboratory “Automated electric traction traffic control”. A scientific school of L. Baranov has developed and trained 8 Doctors and 29 Candidates of Technical Sciences who contribute to the development of today’s scientific sectors and activities related to automation.

Leonid Baranov’s scientific achievement and contribution to the contemporary science development have been marked with state awards – RF Government Award for Science and Technology and a title of Honoured Scientist. From 1991, Leonid Baranov is a Member of the Academy of Transport of the Russian Federation.

International recognition of Leonid Baranov is confirmed by his awards with Yugoslavia Nikola Tesla Commemorative Gold Medal in 1999 for the development of automatic control theory, the degree of doctor honoris causa given in 1990 by Žilina Institute of Transport and Communication (Slovakia) and becoming a Member of Engineering Academy of Serbia in 2005.

Within the editorial advisory board of Hydrotechnika, Leonid Baranov will supervise the following sectors: intelligent transport systems as well as automation of technological processes and production.