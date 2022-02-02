2022 February 2 12:05

Boskalis successfully salvages ship just off the Dutch coast

Boskalis has successfully salvaged the rudderless cargo vessel Julietta D off the Dutch coast in close cooperation with Multraship, according to the company's release. The vessel ran into trouble during yesterday's Storm Corrie. The Julietta D was anchored off the coast of IJmuiden (the Netherlands) but got into difficulty when its anchor chain broke, causing it to collide with another ship. After the collision, the Julietta D was taking on water and the crew members were evacuated by helicopter. The ship then drifted towards the coast of Scheveningen and collided with an offshore platform.

The Sovereign, a large Boskalis tug, arrived on the scene yesterday at around 16:00 hours CET, followed soon afterwards by four salvors from Boskalis’ salvage division, SMIT Salvage, who were airlifted onto the Julietta D by helicopter. At around 18:30 hours the first successful towing connection was made, preventing the vessel from running aground on the Dutch coast. The Julietta D was then pulled further out to sea as a precaution, waiting for an additional tug. At around 19:00 hours, the tug Multratug 18 of partner Multraship also made a towing connection, but due to the very rough conditions this connection unfortunately had to be severed. The Manta, a second large Boskalis tug, loaded with salvage equipment and an additional team of salvors was on site, after which a second towing connection was successfully made after sunrise. This secured the Julietta D and the vessel is currently being towed to the port of Rotterdam where it is expected to arrive early in the afternoon.

