2022 February 1 16:53

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2022 surged by 30% YoY

Image source: CPC

In January 2022, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 5,356,785 gross tons (42,499,117 barrels) of crude oil. This is 30% more than in the similar period of the past year. The MT processed 51 tankers during the first month of 2022, says the company’s statistics.

Of 5,356,785 tons lifted in January 2022, 2,548,903 tons of crude were from Tengiz field, 983,630 tons from Karachaganak field, 1,286,815 tons from Kashagan field and 10,004 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In January, the Kazakhstani producers exported in total 4,829,352 tons of crude oil, and 527,433 tons of lifted crude came from the Russian territory.

From 2001 through to January 31, 2022, 770,913,360 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 672,550,813 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 98,362,547 tons of crude were produced in Russia. The total number of tankers processed during that period amounted to 7,283 vessels.

As per preliminary nominations, about 62.5 mln tons are to be transported by CPC pipeline system in 2022, with 56.7 mln of that amount being the oil of Kazakhstani Shippers. These data can be adjusted to account for the repair activities on Kashagan, Karachaganak and Tengiz fields.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.