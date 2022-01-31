2022 January 31 09:39

Global Ports to install two new mobile harbor cranes at VSC

In 2022, Global Ports will install two new Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes at Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (“VSC”), a Global Ports Group company located in the port of Vostochny (Russia). The equipment will be used for container handling. The expansion of the VSC’s equipment fleet will ensure the required speed of vessel handling at the terminal, says press center of Global Ports.



Albert Likholet, CEO of Global Ports, commented: “The use of new mobile cranes, designed specifically for VSC, will increase the terminal’s productivity. This is especially important for fast and high-quality cargo handling in the context of the continued growth of cargo traffic in the Far East”.



The cranes, with a lifting capacity of 144 tonnes and a maximum outreach of 54 metres each, will be manufactured for Global Ports at Liebherr’s plant in Rostock (Germany) and delivered pre-assembled to VSC by sea. Under the Group’s contract with Liebherr-Russland, the equipment is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2022.



A maximum outreach of 54 metres allows cranes to handle vessels of up to 16 rows of containers wide. The equipment has high mobility and maneuverability and can operate in hook, spreader (handling up to two containers at the same time when using twin lift) and grab bucket modes.



The glass tower cab provides the operator with an unobstructed view of the working area/ The ergonomic arrangement of monitors and devices ensures safe and convenient control of crane moves.



The cranes’ motors comply with the latest Stage IV / Tier 4 final environmental safety class, which reduces emissions during handling operations.