2022 January 30 15:32

Rotterdam port adds 34 billion euros to export value of Dutch products

The study was conducted by Statistics Netherlands and the Erasmus Centre for Urban, Port and Transport Economics



Dutch seaports are an important gateway to the world for Dutch-made goods. In addition to their established economic value, they make a major contribution to Dutch export revenue. The ports in the Rhine and Meuse estuary area contribute some 34 billion euros to the export value of Dutch products. The port of Rotterdam accounts for the greater part of that value.



That has been made clear by a report on the economic significance of Dutch seaports. The study – which was conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Erasmus Centre for Urban, Port and Transport Economics (Erasmus UPT) – confirms the considerable economic value of the port of Rotterdam in terms of employment, national income and taking Dutch exports to the world market.



Study of the economic value of Dutch seaports

The study was commissioned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy and the Seaports Branch Organisation.



Three studies were published in late 2021 looking at the various indicators of the economic significance of our country's seaports: the port monitor, the maritime monitor and the inland port monitor. The report that has just been published builds on the existing information and studies, and adds new research questions. This is the first time that research has been conducted into the role that ports play in facilitating the export of Dutch products.



Martijn Streng, senior advisor for Erasmus UPT: ‘This economic review has allowed us to make more comprehensive and in-depth calculations that build on, among other things, earlier Erasmus UPT research (The Rotterdam Effect from 2018). So in this study, we calculated the broader value of seaports for the Dutch economy. The total sum of all direct and indirect values for the Rhine and Meuse estuary area – value from industrial activities, logistical processes and trade flows, for instance – amounts to a total of about 63 billion euros and 565,000 jobs. The port of Rotterdam accounts for the greater part of that.’



Impact of the port of Rotterdam

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority:'The success of our port is measured not only by throughput tonnes but also by the impact we have on employment, income and prosperity, in the Netherlands and beyond. This report not only shows that the port of Rotterdam adds value in terms of employment and income for the Netherlands, it also highlights how we as a port add value to bringing Dutch exports to the global market efficiently and prominently. In that way, we boost the economic significance of the Netherlands and the competitiveness of the Dutch economy.’