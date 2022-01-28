2022 January 28 18:05

MOL and Mitsui sign time charter contract for LNG carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on January 28, 2022, it concluded a time charter contract for a newbuilding 174,000 m3-type LNG carrier with Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

This is the fourth contract, following deals for three newbuilding LNG carriers signed between September 2014 and January 2015. MOL will provide ship management services for the vessel, which will be engaged to transport LNG mainly for Mitsui & Co. projects around the world.

The vessel is equipped with the cutting-edge MAN Energy Solutions engine, which improved fuel efficiency. It also adopts more environment-friendly specifications than current LNG carriers.

MOL is prepared to address critical environmental issues in line with "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1", with the aim of achieving GHG net zero emissions by 2050 through concerted group-wide efforts, and contribute to the realization of a low and decarbonized society.