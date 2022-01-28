2022 January 28 16:31

ZIM provides update on operational cooperation agreement with the 2M Partners

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. updated on the status of its discussions with its 2M alliance partners in connection with their operational cooperation agreement, according to ZIM's release.



ZIM and the 2M alliance partners have agreed, in principle, to extend their existing operational collaboration agreement on the Asia – US East Coast and Asia – US Gulf Coast trades based on a full slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement (subject to finalizing the related documentation and to regulatory approval). The new agreement is expected to be concluded by the beginning of February 2022 and become effective on April 1, 2022.

In addition, ZIM will launch ZIM Med Pacific (ZMP), an independent pendulum service designed to address its customers' needs on the Asia to Mediterranean and Pacific North-West (PNW) trades, and the current collaboration with the 2M partners on these trades will be terminated (effective April 1, 2022).

