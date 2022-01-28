2022 January 28 13:41

Nefteflot lays down survey ship of Project RDB 66.62

Image source: Nefteflot

It was decided to name the ship Anatoly Shilov

Samara, Russia based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC says it has laid down ship of Project RDB66.62 (class notation - О2,0(ice20)А).

It was decided to name the ship Anatoly Shilov.

The design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”.

As it was reported earlier, Nefteflot CJSC signed a contract for construction of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 in November 2020. The contract price – 1 billion 236 million 744 rubles.

The ships are intended for hydrographic surveys at inland water ways and in water areas of the ports. They will be fitted with modern automated equipment and shallow-draught survey boats.



Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; main engine capacity – 295 kW; speed -18 km/h; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0 (ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.

Image source: Nefteflot

The ship’s survey complex will feature high speed and accuracy, ability to scan the water area, create 3D relief model, calculate and control the scope of dredging works. It can also survey a fairway of 4 meters deep and 85 meters wide by two passages which ensures considerable reduction of fuel consumption.Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC specializes in ship construction and repair. It is certified by Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping

Related link:

Nefteflot lays down two survey ships of Project RDB66.62 >>>>

Rechvodput signs state contract for construction of eight survey ships of RRR «О» class >>>>