  Damen Shipyards to build four RoPax ferries for Penang Port, Malaysia
  2022 January 28

    Damen Shipyards has been contracted by Penang Port Sdn Bhd., Malaysia, to build up to five RoPax ferries to replace the current fleet that has reached its end of life, according to the company's release.

    The new vessels have been specially designed to meet the requirements of the client and its passengers. They will operate on the ferry route that links the Malaysian Peninsula (Butterworth) with Penang Island and its city of George Town, Malaysia’s third largest, just a ten minute journey away.

    Designated the Damen Ferry 3508, the new class is designed to carry a maximum of 250 passengers both sitting and standing and 50 vehicles (scooters and motor bikes) in a mix of air-conditioned and open but sheltered areas. Damen has worked closely with Penang Port Sdn. Bhd. to ensure that their new vessels are configured to meet the needs of their customers in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.

    To achieve this Damen conducted a thorough assessment not only of their operations and infrastructure, but also their customers’ wishes. The new fleet will deliver a combined passenger and vehicular service with departures every 15 minutes in peak periods while, at quieter times of day, it will be perfectly feasible to take a ferry out of service, bringing further cost savings with minimal inconvenience to the travelling public.

    Standardising the design also delivers a wide range of operational efficiencies when it comes to redundancy, maintenance, spare parts, crew training and operating costs, not to mention the cost and duration of the build itself without any compromise on performance or quality. The new ferries will, pandemics permitting, be delivered in mid-2023 ready to serve an estimated 2.5 million pedestrians and 1.5 million two-wheeler vehicles each year.

    Damen will also be assisting in upgrading the ferry terminals with time-saving technology such as auto berthing and berthing pontoons with fast ramp control. As part of the overall package, Damen will provide one year’s technical support for Penang Port Sdn. Bhd’s new fleet once it is delivered.

    To ensure 24/7 operability, Damen will establish a local maintenance hub to keep the vessels in top working condition. Over time personnel will be recruited and trained so that local engineers will have all the skills and knowledge necessary to maintain the vessels into the future.

    Gysbert Boersma, Damen’s Regional Director Malaysia, said: “In a joint effort with Penang Port we have achieved a cost-efficient solution while maintaining the daily schedule of the ferries, and we look forward to seeing them making a significant contribution to the area’s transport infrastructure. Furthermore, our maintenance hub will bring local employment and a transfer of skills that will make a positive contribution to the regional maritime sector.” 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

