2022 January 28 11:01

MarineMax reports record fiscal 2022 first quarter results

MarineMax, Inc., the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced record results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021, according to the company's release.

Revenue increased 15% to a record $472.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $411.5 million in the comparable period last year. The revenue growth was due to contributions from recent strategic acquisitions and strong same-store sales growth of 9%, driven by increased unit sales. The 9% same-store sales growth was on top of over 20% growth in the comparable quarter last year. Given the Company’s significant geographic and product diversification, accretive acquisitions which have generally had a higher gross margin profile and a solid demand environment, net income increased 52% to $35.9 million and earnings per diluted share grew 53% to $1.59. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $1.04 in the comparable period last year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company.