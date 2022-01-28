2022 January 28 09:59

RF Navy's frigate Admiral Gorshkov practiced artillery firing in the Barents Sea

As part of the exercise conducted in the Northern Fleet with the Arctic expeditionary group and the training of forces and troops, the crew of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed practical firing with an artillery complex at conventional sea and air targets, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Combat exercises by the crew of the frigate were worked out in the Barents Sea in the ranges of the fleet, closed for civilian shipping. According to the plan of the exercise, the ship carried out a reflection of the attack of boats and means of air attack of a mock enemy.

The exercise with the Arctic expeditionary group is conducted under the leadership of the Commander of the Northern Fleet. It involves up to 1,200 personnel, about 140 units of combat and special equipment, up to 20 aircraft, up to 30 ships, submarines and support vessels.