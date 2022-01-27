2022 January 27 17:05

NAPA and MOL roll out digital Navigational Risk Monitoring Solution on over MOL’s 700+ ships

NAPA, the leading maritime software, services, and data analysis provider, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), one of the largest shipping companies in the world, and class society ClassNK have jointly developed a navigational risk monitoring system, which has been adopted in MOL’s fleet of over 700 ships, according to MOL's release.

Building on the combined expertise of all three partners in fields of ship operations, safe routing, and risk analysis, the solution aims to increase safety across MOL’s fleet by predicting the risk of grounding in advance and alerting the shoreside teams, giving them greater situational awareness of navigation risks.

The solution is based on NAPA’s cloud-based monitoring platform, NAPA Fleet Intelligence, which does not require any onboard hardware installation or crew input. By combining several data sources, such as position data, ship data, sea depth, and navigational charts, with NAPA’s data on typical operational patterns, the solution provides users with a robust, reliable, easy-to-use fleet-wide platform to reduce mainly grounding risk. The system also incorporates carefully calculated alerts and notifications to shore-based safety operations teams whenever the increased navigational risk is detected, in turn, enhancing the ability to avoid and mitigate incidents.

About NAPA

In its over 30 years of operation, NAPA has become a global leader in developing and scaling software, services and data analysis for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable maritime industry. NAPA operates globally, with 190 employees in eleven countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas, and has a turnover of more than €25.6m. To date, NAPA has 420 user organizations for its design solutions nearly 3,000 installations onboard vessels and a growing number of subscribers for its cloud-based fleet services.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

MOL, as a multimodal transport group, meets the needs of the era in a wide variety of fields. MOL’s activities based on the operation of one of the world’s largest merchant fleets, backed by expertise and technology developed throughout over 130-year history. The MOL Group is promoting technological development using ICT to support safe operation, achieve provision of ‘stress-free services’ to customers and the deeper reductions in environmental impact.

About ClassNK

Founded in 1899, ClassNK is a ship classification society dedicated to safer and cleaner seas. ClassNK provides diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, statutory certifications on behalf of more than 110 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other international standards. ClassNK joins the project to explore the appropriate ways to assess ship safety in the digital era based on the concept of ClassNK Digital Grand Design 2030.