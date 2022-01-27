2022 January 27 16:45

Port of Antwerp, North Sea Port Flanders and Port of Zeebrugge launch the stimulus programme ‘Accelerating modal shift’

In order to optimise container inland navigation in the hinterland of the Flemish ports, the Department of Mobility and Public Works, Lantis and the port companies Port of Antwerp, North Sea Port Flanders and Port of Zeebrugge are launching the stimulus programme ‘Accelerating modal shift’. The programme is calling for project proposals for implementing an inland navigation corridor shuttle or a terminal hub shuttle on various shipping routes to and from the port of Antwerp.



Collaborations with intermodal operators to offer reliable and attractive inland navigation products are necessary to achieve a modal shift. In an invitation to tender running from 17 January to 21 February 2022, the partners are calling for project proposals. The aim is the implementation of an inland navigation corridor shuttle or a terminal hub shuttle on the following shipping routes: Albert Canal, South and Central Netherlands, Brussels-Scheldt and Ghent Canal Zone. Selected projects will receive financial support.



The call contributes to the further sustainability of the transport chain and is one of the initiatives taken by Port of Antwerp to increase the quality of the intermodal supply to and from the Flemish seaports.