2022 January 27 14:53

Cooperation Agreement signed between ThPA S.A. and Suez Canal Economic Zone

ThPA S.A. and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) signed a Cooperation Agreement with the aim to develop international trade and increase their business activities by promoting the sea route between Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal and the Port of Thessaloniki, according to the company's release.

The main objective of this cooperation is the exchange of knowledge and professional experience between Port Said Ports and Port of Thessaloniki and the development of joint initiatives focusing on commercial and educational actions that will enhance cargo and passenger flows between Egypt and Greece, such as the establishment of a maritime line for perishable goods and bulk cargo and the development of cruise business.