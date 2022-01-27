  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Yeisk port in 2021 remained flat, year-on-year
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 27 12:02

    Throughput of Yeisk port in 2021 remained flat, year-on-year

    Handling of grain increased, handling of coal fell

    In January-December 2021, seaport of Yeisk handled 4.27 million tonnes of cargo which is flat, year-on-year, says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.

    In the reported period, handling of grain rose by 27% to 2.31 million tonnes (in 2020 – 1.82 million tonnes), handling of coal fell by 23% to 850,400 tonnes (in 2020 – 1,107,200 tonnes). Handling of oil products decreased by 13.5% to 581,700 tonnes (in 2020 - 672,500 tonnes).

    Exports in January-December 2021 rose by 28,000 tonnes to 3.48 million tonnes, imports remained almost flat, year-on-year, at 49,600 tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 6,300 to 744,700 tonnes.

    The number of calls fell by 3% to 1,011 units.

Другие новости по темам: Yeisk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 27

18:35 ABP launches the first of its new tranche of port-manufacturing sites at Port of Hull
18:05 Indian Register of Shipping classes first 100 pax hybrid catamaran (battery powered) ferry
17:52 Onezhsky Shipyard launches lead crab catching ship built for Russian Crab Group
17:35 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of LPG-fueled LPG carrier CRYSTAL TRINITY
17:05 NAPA and MOL roll out digital Navigational Risk Monitoring Solution on over MOL’s 700+ ships
16:45 Port of Antwerp, North Sea Port Flanders and Port of Zeebrugge launch the stimulus programme ‘Accelerating modal shift’
16:36 Construction of digital shipyard commenced at Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard
16:17 Suez Canal Economic Zone signs local and foreign contracts for Sokhna port new berths works
15:35 Construction of support fleet base in Ust-Luga approved by Glavgosexpertiza
15:32 ABS grants AIP to a coordinated design for a wind turbine installation vessel
15:14 Tarragona Port Authority has awarded Global Ports Holding a 12-year concession to manage the services for cruise passengers
15:00 Marine Rescue Service removed all oil products from Chinese ship Xing Yuan
14:53 Cooperation Agreement signed between ThPA S.A. and Suez Canal Economic Zone
14:42 DP World joins forces with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
14:32 A.P. Moller - Maersk shares millions of weather observations to aid climate science
14:22 IMB releases 2021 Piracy and Armed Robbery Report
14:04 FESCO launches regular container train from Vladivostok to Ulyanovsk
13:40 Swissterminal starts a new rail link between the port of Antwerp and Ottmarsheim
13:28 FESCO confirms compliance with standards for operation of vessels in US waters
13:03 Georgia Ports Authority tops 5.5M TEUs, 650K units in 2021
12:49 NYK delivers methanol-fueled chemical tanker
12:02 Throughput of Yeisk port in 2021 remained flat, year-on-year
11:30 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Baltic Queen heads to Naantali, Finland for regular dry-docking
10:56 Throughput of Temryuk port in 2021 rose by 10.3% YoY
10:37 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 04, 2022
10:33 Haldor Topsoe becomes member of Hydrogen Council to promote green hydrogen solutions
09:48 Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
09:12 Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of supply disruption risks
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker market to continue firm upward evolution on Jan 27

2022 January 26

18:06 Safe Bulkers announces agreement for the acquisition of one Capesize class dry-bulk Japanese vessel
17:54 Olga Naumova takes helm of Russian Fishery Company
17:41 Shearwater GeoServices awarded Western Australia multicomponent surveys by Santos
17:26 Heerema wins decommissioning contract for multiple Petrogas platforms
16:27 USCG to break ice along Penobscot, Connecticut, and Hudson Rivers
16:03 Deltamarin signs an engineering contract for Höegh Autoliners Aurora Class PCTCs
15:58 Avenir sells the world’s largest LNG bunker vessel
15:55 Rosmorport supports "Soul of the Caspian" expedition aimed at studying and conserving Caspian seal
15:33 Maersk Supply Service launches new venture company to deliver offshore vessel charging
14:40 Throughput of OTEKO Group terminals in Taman surged by 82%, year-on-year
14:13 Fincantieri’s U.S. shipyards join Green Marine
13:48 Yakutia LNG project may need new port facilities in Sea of Okhotsk
13:27 Konecranes provides 17 Automated Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes in fully integrated solution for Port of Felixstowe
12:37 Freeport of Ventspils handled over 11.1 million tons of cargo in 2021
12:01 DNV selected to lead “pioneering" ammonia bunkering safety study in Singapore
11:32 Superyacht Phi delivered to ABS class
11:23 Smart Ports Russia 2022 to bring together ports and terminals in Moscow
10:58 KN transhipped the first bulk bitumen to a tanker
10:58 Port Houston annual TEUs set record with 15 percent growth
10:37 CIMAC World Congress is postponed to June 2023
10:01 Klaipeda Port handled 45.6 million tonnes of cargo in 2021
09:53 KCC signs pilot agreement for Yara Marine’s ‘FuelOpt’ energy efficiency system
09:39 Baltic Dry Index as of January 25
09:18 Crude oil prices start decreasing
08:33 MABUX: Global bunker market compensates losses from the day before

2022 January 25

18:10 Ports of Los Angeles & Long Beach postpone Container Excess Dwell Fee
17:55 Joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 took place in the Arabian Sea
17:36 Broad scope of Wärtsilä power solutions selected for gas-fuelled ferry trio
17:26 ICTSI's Cavite Gateway Terminal beefs up operations
17:04 BLRT Grupp is constructing a unique floating exhibition centre for Norway