2022 January 27 12:02

Throughput of Yeisk port in 2021 remained flat, year-on-year

Handling of grain increased, handling of coal fell

In January-December 2021, seaport of Yeisk handled 4.27 million tonnes of cargo which is flat, year-on-year, says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



In the reported period, handling of grain rose by 27% to 2.31 million tonnes (in 2020 – 1.82 million tonnes), handling of coal fell by 23% to 850,400 tonnes (in 2020 – 1,107,200 tonnes). Handling of oil products decreased by 13.5% to 581,700 tonnes (in 2020 - 672,500 tonnes).

Exports in January-December 2021 rose by 28,000 tonnes to 3.48 million tonnes, imports remained almost flat, year-on-year, at 49,600 tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 6,300 to 744,700 tonnes.



The number of calls fell by 3% to 1,011 units.