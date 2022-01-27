2022 January 27 10:33

Haldor Topsoe becomes member of Hydrogen Council to promote green hydrogen solutions

Topsoe is the first Danish company to join the Hydrogen Council, according to the company's release.



The Hydrogen Council constitutes the entire value chain within hydrogen and includes companies and industries from around the world, that all have a shared interest in promoting the deployment of hydrogen for a variety of uses. This is a unique global platform, that Topsoe will use as a forum to share expertise and knowledge around low-carbon hydrogen solutions



Also Temasek, shareholder of Topsoe, has joined the Hydrogen Council as a new Investor Member of the Hydrogen Council.

About Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative of leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition: For hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition for a better, more resilient future. The Hydrogen Council founded in 2017 at World Economic Forum in Davos. The Hydrogen Council represents 134 members across more than 20 countries and across the energy, electrolysis, transportation industries and more.



About Topsoe

Topsoe aims to be recognized as the global leader in carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. The company solutions produce essential renewable energy carriers, fuels, and chemicals of the future, such as green hydrogen, green ammonia and eMethanol. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.