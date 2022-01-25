2022 January 25 17:55

Joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 took place in the Arabian Sea

A joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Peaceful Sea-2022 took place in the western part of the Arabian Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

From the Russian side, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet (PF) took part in it as part of the guards Nakhimov order of the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship (LAS) and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker. The Naval Forces of the People's Republic of China were represented by the Urumqi missile destroyer and the Taihu integrated supply ship.

During the exercise, Russian and Chinese ships practiced tactical maneuvering, organization of inspection and conducted an operation to release a conditionally captured vessel, which was used as a tanker Boris Butoma.

In addition, the sailors carried out the transfer by helicopter of a conditionally wounded man from the Admiral Tributs LAS to the Urumqi destroyer. For these purposes, the Ka-27PS deck helicopter of the naval aviation of the Pacific Fleet was used.

After the completion of the exercise, the detachment of warships of the Pacific Fleet continued to perform tasks according to the long-range campaign plan.

A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet went on a long campaign from Vladivostok in December 2021. The ships took part in the Russian-Indian naval exercise PASSEX and the Russian-Iranian-Chinese naval exercise CHIRU-2022.