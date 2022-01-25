2022 January 25 17:36

Broad scope of Wärtsilä power solutions selected for gas-fuelled ferry trio

Three new LNG-fuelled Ro-Pax vessels being built for Swedish ferry operator Stena RoRo will feature a broad scope of Wärtsilä solutions, according to the company's release. The ships are under construction at China Merchants Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard and will operate with Wärtsilä engines and propulsion machinery when delivered in 2024 and 2025. The order was booked with Wärtsilä in Q4 2021.

Having a single supplier of a large scope package provides multiple benefits in the form of system compatibility, and seamless interfacing during the procurement phase of the project. This notably lessens the risk of project delays.



The vessels, each around 200 metres long, are part of a series of E-Flexer class ferries ordered by Stena RoRo for European line service. For each ship Wärtsilä will supply Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers (CPP), the tunnel thrusters, and the fuel gas supply system.

The use of LNG as a marine fuel is viewed by Wärtsilä as being an important transitional solution in the drive towards decarbonising shipping. LNG bridges the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future zero-carbon alternatives yet to be widely available, a decarbonisation strategy fully supported by both Wärtsilä and Stena Line.

Wärtsilä is working closely with Stena RoRo to ensure that one of the vessels meets DNV’s Silent-E class notification. This recognises that underwater noise from the vessel is controlled to protect vulnerable environments and involves careful configuration and design of propulsion and onboard equipment to offer low noise while maintaining high efficiency.

Wärtsilä will also supply the ships with Nacos navigation and automation, as well as integrated control alarm and monitoring system MCS Platinum together with the performance monitoring system. The vessels will also feature Wärtsilä’s Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System, eliminating blind spots and creating a 360°, birds-eye view of the ships surroundings, offering a significant advantage when docking.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in Q4 2022.

Stena RoRo specialises in custom-built vessels, as well as standardised RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specialises above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for delivering tailored transport solutions to its customers.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.