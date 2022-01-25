  • Home
  • 2022 January 25 09:28

    Crude oil prices continue moderate increase

    Oil prices rose by 0.4%-0.53%

    As of 25 January 2022, 08:00 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.53% higher at $85.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.4% to $83.63 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices continue increasing on demand growth prospects and insufficient growth of supply in the market.  

