2022 January 24 16:50

Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of coal terminal Port “Vera” in Primorye

Image source: Primorsky Territory Administration

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on construction of coal terminal Port “Vera”.



Phase I of the construction works was completed in 2019. The terminal is being fitted with modern equipment for environmentally safe handling of coal.



The project documentation foresees the construction of production and auxiliary facilities intended for transshipment of coal from railway to seaborne transport in the amount of 5 million tonnes per year.



General designer – Stroyproekt LLC.



When fully operational the terminal will have a capacity of up to 20 million tonnes per year.

Port "Vera" terminal is located at the Otkrytiy Cape of the Bezzashchitnaya Bay in the Shkotovsky District of the Primorsky Territory. The maximum draft at the terminal’s berth is 12.11 meters. The berth is 246 meters long. The terminal specializes in handling dry bulk cargo, particularly coal. It can accommodate ships of up to 50,000-55,000 in deadweight. As of the end of 2019, the terminal was undergoing expansion with construction and phase-by-phase launching of new facilities. The terminal is introducing modern equipment including that ensuring environmental safety. By the end of 2019, investments into the project exceeded RUB 7 billion. Total investments planned till 2023 are estimated at RUB 15.4 billion. All the current investments are covered by the investors’ own resources.