2022 January 24 18:22

Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild

With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, “Global Sealine” is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet



Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, “Global Sealine”, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL). Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the final LNG newbuild carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). Three of its sister vessels were delivered between 2020-2021 and are all under time charters.



With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, “Global Sealine” is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet and is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.



Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: “Nakilat is committed to its environmental goals and supporting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) carbon intensity reduction targets to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The addition of this vessel to our fleet allows the company to offer greater operational flexibility to our charterers as the X-DF engine propulsion is proven to be more fuel efficient and more environmentally friendly due to the lower Carbon emissions. Moreover, the vessel features significantly lower gas boil-off rate, is equipped with onboard reliquefication units and complies with all mandatory international and national regulations pertaining to environmental protection.”



The delivery of this vessel brings Nakilat’s to 74 vessels, which is about 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 25 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carrier and 1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.



About Nakilat

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.



About Maran Ventures and the Angelicoussis Group

The Angelicoussis Group is one of the largest privately held shipping companies with a fleet of over 150 vessels in operation and under construction across three sectors: Tankers, Bulk Carriers and LNG Carriers. The Group provides first class shipping services and creates innovative business solutions for its customers. Maran Ventures is the LNG ship-owning arm of the Angelicoussis Group that employs Maran Gas Maritime Inc. to operate its fleet of 37 LNG carriers and supervise the construction of an additional 4 more LNG carriers at DSME plus 3 LNG carriers at SHI.