  • Home
  • News
  • Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 24 18:22

    Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild

    With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, “Global Sealine” is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet

    Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, “Global Sealine”, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited (NSQL). Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, this is the final LNG newbuild carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture between Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). Three of its sister vessels were delivered between 2020-2021 and are all under time charters.  

    With a cargo carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, “Global Sealine” is the second vessel with X-DF propulsion system to join the Nakilat fleet and is chartered to Cheniere Marketing International LLP.

    Nakilat’s Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti said: “Nakilat is committed to its environmental goals and supporting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) carbon intensity reduction targets to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The addition of this vessel to our fleet allows the company to offer greater operational flexibility to our charterers as the X-DF engine propulsion is proven to be more fuel efficient and more environmentally friendly due to the lower Carbon emissions. Moreover, the vessel features significantly lower gas boil-off rate, is equipped with onboard reliquefication units and complies with all mandatory international and national regulations pertaining to environmental protection.”

    The delivery of this vessel brings Nakilat’s to 74 vessels, which is about 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity. To date, there are 25 LNG carriers, 4 LPG carrier and 1 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel being managed and operated in-house by NSQL.

    About Nakilat
    Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: N-KOM and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

    About Maran Ventures and the Angelicoussis Group
    The Angelicoussis Group is one of the largest privately held shipping companies with a fleet of over 150 vessels in operation and under construction across three sectors: Tankers, Bulk Carriers and LNG Carriers. The Group provides first class shipping services and creates innovative business solutions for its customers. Maran Ventures is the LNG ship-owning arm of the Angelicoussis Group that employs Maran Gas Maritime Inc. to operate its fleet of 37 LNG carriers and supervise the construction of an additional 4 more LNG carriers at DSME plus 3 LNG carriers at SHI.

    Photo courtesy of Nakilat

Другие новости по темам: Nakilat, LNG carriers, vessel delivery  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 24

18:22 Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG carrier newbuild
18:09 CMA CGM and TotalEnergies launch Port of Marseille Fos’ first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation
17:55 Detachment of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to fulfill tasks of long-distance campaign
17:32 Raiffeisenbank opens USD 20 million credit facility for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
17:13 GTMaritime guide sets out future of maritime communications
16:50 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of coal terminal Port “Vera” in Primorye
16:29 Salus Technical introduces its the cloud-based software Bowtie Master
15:58 Tersan shipyard lays down trawler for Magadan based fishing company Tikhrybkom
15:11 Wärtsilä hits methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order
14:30 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane in 2022
14:01 Dogger Bank announces supplier events for O&M phase
13:44 BW Offshore signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole
13:21 Loko-Bank shareholder increased his share in FESCO to 26.52%
13:07 Royal Dutch Shell plc changes its name to Shell plc
12:44 FESCO increases number of transit container trains from CPV almost twice in 2021
12:23 EdgeTech rolls out the 6205s2 Swath Bathymetry & Side Scan Sonar System
12:18 PGS secures Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract
11:52 Maersk Drilling secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies
11:17 Second episode of a creative multimedia project named The Ecologist was launched in cooperation with Van Oord
10:49 Heerema announces contract with McDermott for Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Increment Program
10:42 Eastern Shipbuilding completes major infrastructure improvement project to support OPC program
09:28 Crude oil prices rise as demand increases
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of January 21
08:37 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Jan 24

2022 January 23

14:29 Record figures in Polish ports
13:52 Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
12:36 CMHI shipyard hosts a keel-laying ceremony for Ulstein designed expedition cruise vessel ‘Ocean Albatros’
11:47 SGMF releases updated version of LNG as a marine fuel – Safety and Operational Guidelines – Bunkering'
11:08 James Fisher Renewables secures high voltage safety management commissioning contract from Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore win
10:57 BW Ideol secures close to 1GW of offshore floating wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round
09:51 AIDA named Top Employer again

2022 January 22

14:06 Crowley names Marcus Jadotte as Senior VP, Government Relations
13:29 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
12:41 New year boost for MYCRANE as four lifting experts join the team
12:07 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Bombora Wave Power strengthen their collaboration through an investment
11:34 Carnival Cruise Line adding more embarkation enhancements as it commits to current protocols for the foreseeable future
10:54 Indian Register of Shipping strengthens focus on safety of Inland Waterways

2022 January 21

19:15 PortNews’ week updates and insights summary
18:20 More than 600 boxships stay off ports waiting for berth space, Seaexplorer disruption indicator shows
18:07 Green Innovation Fund adopts joint project on “Mass-production and Cost Reduction of Floating Offshore Wind Installation”
17:44 The new Stena Baltica has debuted on Stena Line’s Baltic Sea route from Ventspils to Nynäshamn
17:16 Port of Los Angeles breaks cargo record in 2021
17:06 Finnlines strengthens Germany-Sweden route with a fourth ship
16:36 Maersk opens its logistics center for South Western Europe at port of Barcelona
16:03 Dublin Port sees a small reduction in volumes in 2021
15:24 Kongsberg Digital joins the NorthWind project to develop digital twin technology for offshore wind
14:03 ClassNK issues Approval in Principle for ammonia-fueled Panamax bulk carrier developed by Planning and Design Center for Greener Ships (GSC)
14:02 TGE Marine announces completion of largest LNG Bi-Lobe Type C Tanks
13:23 Samskip adds 150 new sustainable reefer containers to its fleet
13:01 Icebreakers remain busy assisting shipping of the Gulf of Finland eastern part
12:13 Freight volumes increase at the Port of Gothenburg in 2021
12:12 Nippon Paint Marine’s new fastar antifouling earmarked for Cosco Shipping VLCC fleet
11:42 RZD invested heavily in its rolling stock upgrade in 2021
11:31 DP World launches a premium barge service between the Upper Rhine region and Rotterdam World Gateway
11:03 Israel orders three new submarines from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
10:31 Port of Oakland import volume hit new record in 2021
10:11 Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth
09:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may slide down on Jan. 21
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of Jan 20

2022 January 20

18:35 EuroDry announces agreement to acquire a 2014-built Supramax bulker